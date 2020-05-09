CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 500 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive COVID-19 test results, according to an internal email obtained by CBS 2.
Of those 491 cases among officers and civilian employees, 490 have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.
The email also states that all members are required to wear department issued surgical masks and gloves.
“It is recommended that surgical masks and gloves are to be worn even when inside of a police facility or department vehicle, when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained,” the email stated.
So far, 279 officers have recovered from the disease, and have returned to duty.
Three police officers have died of COVID-19: Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco.