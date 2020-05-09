CHICAGO (CBS) — Mike Zulla, like most of us, has some extra time at home these days, but this is not like most of us. Zulla has been making art with Post-it notes in his window looking out on the city of Chicago.
That includes Legend Of Zelda-themed pictures. but he’s a sports fan at heart, and his art has also includes mascots.
Zulla, an art director for Wilson Sporting Goods, says he got his start when forced to work from home. He decided it might be fun to do eight-foot Post-it art. He began with Super Mario Brothers because it was simple. Zulla then began to get requests from friends.
He started sports art when a friend who had been a minor league hockey player began discussing the Flyers mascot “Gritty” with him. Zulla did a post-it Gritty picture, then added a Phillie Phanatic.
Zulla felt he needed to support the local teams, so he did Clark the Cub. He has the San Diego Chicken in his window now and figures he may do Bernie Brewer next, or maybe college mascots.
“A lot of us are frustrated sports fans now,” says Zulla. “So since we can’t watch baseball, I somehow try to get connected to it, at least.”
You can see more of his artwork on his Instagram page, and Zulla says he’s taking requests.