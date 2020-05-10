CHICAGO (CBS) — After more than 35 years in business, Little Bucharest Bistro in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood will be permanently closing.

“My family and I poured our hearts into this business, and it has become too difficult for us to continue,” said founder Branko Podrumedic. “It’s time for us to move in a different direction, but we want to honor and celebrate all of our loyal guests throughout the year with free stuffed cabbage this weekend.”

The restaurant is offering free stuff cabbage with every entree ordered Sunday, May 10, along with free curbside pickup.

“We hope everyone stops by safely to say bye to us,” Podrumedic said. “It was such a success when we announced that we would love to do it again, not only do we get to see all of our lovely guests for so many years but we can help brighten someone’s day who might need it more than ever right now.”

The family calls closing permanently the toughest toughest decision of their lives, but Podrumedic and his wife, Vera, say the support and stories pouring in from all over the city has been been overwhelming.

“I can not explain to you how much I will miss serving you every night but what is easy is knowing that it wasn’t for nothing. My girls are grown, they have their own lives, and the friends we have spent every night with for the last 40 years have come out to show us that we were just as important to them as they were to us so please come by and say goodbye because we will miss you!” Podrumedic said.

Little Bucharest is located at 3661 N. Elston Ave.