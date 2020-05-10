CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were warning the public about a rash of motorcycle thefts going back to the beginning of last month in Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Ravenswood, and Uptown.
The thief or thieves take motorcycles parked in the public way, as well as from inside of large parking complexes.
The thefts happened at the following times and locations:
• Around midnight Wednesday, April 1 in the 600 block of West Roscoe Street;
• Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, in the 500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;
• Between 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 26 or Monday, April 27 in the 4700 block of North Ravenswood Avenue;
• Between 3 p.m. and noon and between Wednesday, April 29, and Saturday, May 2, in the 800 block of West Agatite Avenue;
• Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30 in the 4300 block of North Hazel Street;
• Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;
• Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in the 400 block of West Surf Street.
The suspect is described as wearing a yellow vest.
Police advised the public to be aware of the crimes and alert others, park in well-lit areas when possible, and pay attention to anyone suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.