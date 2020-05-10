CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois state senator on Sunday called for donations to protect seniors on Chicago’s West Side from COVID-19.
State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt (D-Chicago) said seniors are not getting enough access to masks, gloves, testing, and other resources.
“This is a time that we’ve never seen before; experience we’ve never had before, and it’s time to rally together,” Van Pelt said. “I’m happy to be able to support the seniors in my district, and I want to do even more, and I ask for help to do it.”
Van Pelt donated 10,000 masks, and 10,000 sets of gloves.