CHICAGO (CBS) — With a statewide stay-at-home order still in place, the city of Chicago won’t be issuing any block party permits at least through the end of May.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, due to the governor’s order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, the city will not issue block party permits through May 31.

CDOT said plans for other summer events remain under consideration.

The city already has canceled several festivals, including the Memorial Day Parade, Blues Fest, Gospel Music Fest, and House Music Fest. The Grant Park Music Festival also has canceled its entire slate of shows for Millennium Park this year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has yet to say if Taste of Chicago, the Air & Water Show, or Lollapalooza later this summer will be canceled.

Meantime, the Department of Streets and Sanitation said residential street sweeping will begin on Monday.

While “no parking” signs will be posted on streets as usual 48 hours before street sweeping begins on specific blocks in each ward, the city said it won’t be issuing tickets for cars that are parked where sweeping is taking place. City officials said they still need people to move their cars if possible when signs are posted informing people what days street sweepers will be on their block.

“It is critical we maintain the cleanliness of our streets, however, the department is cognizant that it may be difficult for residents to move vehicles during the Governor’s stay at home order, therefore DSS will not be enforcing the no parking postings related to street sweeping at this time,” Streets and Sanitation spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal said in an email.

In mid-March, the city said it was suspending non-safety parking tickets. Officials later clarified that people would still have to pay parking meters, or face tickets.