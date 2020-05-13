CHICAGO (CBS)– A local ER doctor is helping fitness trainers get back to work.
Dr. Theresa Schwab Ross works at Advocate Christ Medical Center, one of the busiest in the Chicago area, treating coronavirus.
“Your only armamentarium against COVID is to eat right, stay healthy and exercise,” she said.
Doctor Ross developed the Chicago Trainers Cooperative as a way for people to pay a little for accessing a virtual gym, while putting trainers back on a payroll. The more subscribers they get, the more more trainers they can bring in.
It kicked off just over two weeks ago and there are already eight trainers teaching and 63 subscribers.
The cost is just a dollar a class and you can sign up for a $30-a-month membership.
“You’re providing the subscriber a showcase to show what you can do and in return, you’re getting something, that now that we’re in this crazy time, you wouldn’t normally get access to,” Ross said. “So it’s mutually beneficial.”
Ross said everyone should really be exercising at least three times a week.
There are plenty of options for workouts. Her goal is to have 100 trainers back to work in 100 days. To find out more on how to participate, check out Chicago Trainers Cooperative on social platforms including Instagram and Facebook.