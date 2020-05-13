WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A man was hired to work inside a suburban family’s home, and all the while, police said he set up a camera and recorded a couple’s daughters in the bathroom.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry explained Wednesday night how the family found out.

A father walked into the Hinsdale police station asking investigators to look into a concern of his. That father had received word that videos and images of his two daughters and another young woman were shot without their permission.

After investigating, Hinsdale police arrested Jose Gasper.

Gasper said in jail Wednesday night accused of filming the video and pictures – two teenage girls and a 22-year-old woman.

Gasper is not related to the girls. Instead, the father who made the report to Hinsdale police said he had hired the 45-year-old to work on his house back in November 2019.

Police said Gasper never entered the house through a door – instead recording the girls from outside, where he was supposed to be working.

The father learned of the video after police said Gasper showed the images and recordings to a friend.

That friend recognized the girls and knew it was wrong and illegal, and that was when the father found out, police said.

On Wednesday night, Gasper faced three felony counts – including unauthorized videotaping a person under 18.

Police late Wednesday were also working to determine if there were other victims.