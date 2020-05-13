CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget the diploma, here’s a sweeter prize!
Graduating seniors can get a dozen donuts for free, next Tuesday only, at Krispy Kreme.
It’s a special selection called the Graduate Dozen. All they have to do is prove their status as graduating seniors.
That can be done in a variety of ways, including a cap and gown or any Class of 2020 apparel, class ring, or graduation announcement.
The deal is good for students graduating high school or college. And anyone can purchase the graduate dozen next week.