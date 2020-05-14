CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were arrested after leading Illinois State Police on a pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to ISP, officers were following a vehicle, involved in an armed robbery, on the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan. The pursuit ended when the vehicle went off the expressway and crashed at Independence Boulevard and Washington Street.
“ISP took two suspects into custody and turned them over to the Cicero Police Department,” police said in a written statement.
No injuries were reported.