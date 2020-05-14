CHICAGO (CBS) — Even though temperatures and dew points are rising, lingering clouds and showers have delayed our severe chances.

Thunderstorms are not expected until well after dark. The best chances are expected through the overnight hours.

The strongest storms are expected south of I-80 and especially downstate. Of greatest concern is a flash flood threat into Friday morning.

We are watching storms take shape over Iowa. These will intensify and head our way Thursday night after dark. Ahead of this complex, we could have scattered showers and storms but the strongest storms seem to move in later Thursday night and linger into the early morning hours.

The greatest threat is flooding. Multiple rounds of storms through the night will result in localized rain amounts of 3″ or more. These heavy rains may result in flash flooding.

The focus for the strongest storms are favoring areas along and south of I-80. This is one reason why the Storm Prediction Center has that area highlighted with a “slight” risk for severe storms.

Possible hazards besides flooding include damaging winds and large hail. Models are low on tornado chances, but we will keep an eye out for any changes as the storms move closer.

The front passes Friday morning and a dry north/northwest wind flow sets up clearing the skies.