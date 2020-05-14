CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Damaging Winds, Forecast, storms, thunderstorms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and into the evening.

Storms and rain are possible Thursday morning as temperatures rise to the 70s. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, isolated severe storms and thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the evening after a break in the afternoon.

Storms could bring hail, damaging winds and flooding. Most of the area is at a 15% chance of hail and areas south of I-80 are at a higher risk of strong storms.

By Friday, storms are expected to clear, leaving a partly sunny day with temperatures in the 70s.

Scattered shower chances return for the weekend, but the start to next week is looking sunny.