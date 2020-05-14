CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and into the evening.
Storms and rain are possible Thursday morning as temperatures rise to the 70s. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, isolated severe storms and thunderstorms are more likely to develop in the evening after a break in the afternoon.
Showers and storms off and on all day today. Heads up on an active weather day. Timing on severe is more likely in the evening.
Storms could bring hail, damaging winds and flooding. Most of the area is at a 15% chance of hail and areas south of I-80 are at a higher risk of strong storms.
Here's a look at my severe concerns for evening storm development. Morning activity is likely to bring heavy rain and thunder and lightning, but not likely severe
By Friday, storms are expected to clear, leaving a partly sunny day with temperatures in the 70s.
7 Day Forecast
Scattered shower chances return for the weekend, but the start to next week is looking sunny.