CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Thursday morning in a house fire in Englewood.
Around 8:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a 2.5-story home on the 6900 block of South Union Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Crews rescued one person from the burning home, and one other person escaped on their own. Both were taken to the hospital. Firefighters also found a man dead on the second floor.
Fatal fire in Englewood. 6916 Union 2.5 story frame. CFD truck 20 rescued one person and another person self evacuated. Crews found an adult male on the second floor who had expired. No smoke detectors. Cause under investigation. Two occupants transported. Time of call 0815 pic.twitter.com/UZuNFYTEg2
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2020
The Fire Department said the home had no smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.