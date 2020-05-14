CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Englewood, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Thursday morning in a house fire in Englewood.

Around 8:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a 2.5-story home on the 6900 block of South Union Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews rescued one person from the burning home, and one other person escaped on their own. Both were taken to the hospital. Firefighters also found a man dead on the second floor.

The Fire Department said the home had no smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.