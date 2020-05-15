CHICAGO (CBS)– With more time spent at home, a local company is hoping you’re digging up old photos, videos and slides that need to be digitized.

Chicago Scanning had just expanded into a bigger spot when the stay-at-home order began. The co-owners have had to adjust to stay in business.

“It’s been a bit of an adjustment but we’ve made the changes and we’ve been able to stay afloat and keep some of our employee working which has been nice,” Jason Davis said.

Davis and his partner Dave Rosen said their mission is to take and organize your old media and create a new digital story that’s easy to share on a flash drive or in the cloud.

They recently moved into a much larger space in Bucktown and business has been tough with the shutdown. Now they have only one person in the office, with most of their operations done at home.

“In the last two months we have been down 75 percent,” Davis said. “So it’s been a struggle, our landlord has been really great and helped us out. We were able to take advantage of a PP loan.”

For Rosen, it’s meant putting a lot more miles on his car. Along with curbside drop off, they are also sterilizing bins and leaving them at customers doors.

“We were doing it before for larger projects for some of our older customers but now we see it makes sense to do for anyone that has a sizable order,” he said.

Business is starting to pick back up and with their high tech equipment, the pair hopes to keep growing and make it easy for you to view, share and protect your memories.