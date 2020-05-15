CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday night will be dry and quiet, weather-wise. But the next system brings an increase to our cloud deck throughout the day Saturday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a few showers are possible in the late afternoon, but it’s possible the storms will build after dark and linger through much of Sunday.
Sunday will be quite wet with passing showers and storms. Keeping the forecast a bit unsettled into Monday as the core of the cold upper level low wobbles over our region.
The prize is the back half of the seven-day forecast.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows around 50. Light wind.
SATURDAY: Early sun then turning cloudy by afternoon. Few late day showers. High 67.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunder. Low 55.
SUNDAY: Morning storms and leftover afternoon showers. High 66.