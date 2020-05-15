CHICAGO (CBS) — Meet the PAWS Dog of the Week, Luis!
He’s a shy but very sweet three-year-old chihuahua mix who is ready to find a family to call his own. He hasn’t had toys of his own and is skeptical of new environments and people.
But in his foster homes, he’s proved to be a true love once he builds trust. Luis wants to cuddle constantly and like to be carried around the house like a baby.
Luis is very food motivated which is helpful to earn his trust.
His future home should be with adults only and a yard with another small, young and confident dog.
You can adopt Luis along with many other adorable dogs and cats through the PAWS Chicago website virtual adoption process.
Visit the PAWS Chicago site to learn more.