CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker announced a new plan, using state resources, to help people get back to work.
This past week, nearly 73,000 people in Illinois applied for unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state created a new website called “Get Hired, Illinois” to connect people with jobs. There are already 60,000 jobs across several industries posted.
More than 70 employers have committed to hosting virtual job fairs through the website and starting next month you’ll also be able to find free training opportunities.