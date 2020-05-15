CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oswego woman has been charged with aggravated battery, after police say she claimed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and spat in a nurse’s face at a hospital in Aurora.
Aurora police said, shortly after midnight on Monday, officers responded to AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center to assist security.
Police said 33-year-old Cynthia Meyers had checked herself into the hospital earlier for trouble breathing, and said she had tested positive for the virus. She was being given medical treatment, but later decided she wanted to leave.
When a nurse told Meyers she needed to sign discharge papers before she could leave, Meyers refused, lunged at the nurse, spat in her face, and walked out of the hospital, according to police.
Meyers was still at the hospital when police arrived. She was arrested and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery. According to Kane County court records, she was released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to post bail, and is due back in court on June 17.