CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 515 members of the Chicago Police Department have now reported positive tests for COVID-19.
Of those members, 514 have had their diagnoses confirmed by the department’s Medical Section, while one has not yet. Of the confirmed cases, 489 are sworn officers and 25 are civilian members. The cases have been reported by members working throughout the department, according to an internal email from CPD Supt. David Brown.
Brown again reminded all members of the department that they must wear department-issued surgical masks and gloves.
So far, 325 officers have recovered from the disease and have returned to duty.
Three police officers have died of COVID-19: Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco.