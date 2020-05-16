CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,088 new cases of COVID-19, along with 74 new deaths.
Within Cook County, the deaths included two men in their 30s, two men in their 40s four women and three men in their 50s, four women and two men in their 60s, five women and seven men in their 70s, eight women and seven men in their 80s, four women and two men in their 90s, and three women and one man 100 or older.
DuPage County saw the deaths of four women in their 80s and two in their 90s. Kane County saw the death of one man in his 50s and one in his 70s. Lake County saw the death of one woman in her 50s and one man in his 70s. LaSalle County saw the death of one man in her 60s. Will County saw the death of one man and one woman in their 50s and one woman in her 80s.
As of Saturday, a total of 92,457 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois, and 4,129 people have died of the virus.
In the past 24 hours, the state conducted 23,047 virus tests, and has completed 561,649 total tests to date.
The statewide rolling positivity rate is 15 percent, according to the Department of Public Health.
The department on Saturday also reported the passing of a third resident at the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home in Kankakee County. A total of 63 people have tested positive at the veterans’ home.