CHICAGO (CBS) — A new COVID-19 drive-up testing site opened in one of Chicago’s hardest hit neighborhoods Saturday.
It’s located in Chatham in the parking lot of Studio Movie Grill at 210 W. 87th St., just west of the Dan Ryan.
City leaders thanked the governor for providing access to those predominantly African American communities on the South Side, which have seen a high number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
The site is one of several new testing locations opening around the state. It is free and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to test people with COVID-19 symptoms and employees who support critical services, according to a release from the state.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to seek testing, but additional accommodations are being made for the following groups with or without symptoms:
• Healthcare workers
• First Responders
• Employees of Correctional Facilities
• Individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients
• Employees that support Critical Infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation)
• All local and state government employees
• Individuals with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions
Individuals can be tested without a doctor’s referral but must have a photo identification and a healthcare employee or first responder badge, if applicable. The site is drive-up only. Walk-up testing is currently only available in Peoria and East St. Louis.
More testing sites can be found here.