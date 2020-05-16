By Ed Curran
The Volvo S60 is a gorgeous luxury sedan on the outside that boasts Volvo’s typical clean, luxurious yet simple interior. That has always been the approach. Volvos are not flashy, trashy or opulent on the inside.
The S60 has a noticeably quiet cabin that is comfortable and well laid out with good seating position, good visibility, and lots of room when you’re wearing a giant parka on a cold Chicago winter day.
It is a plug-in hybrid with both a gas engine and a battery. It’s very peppy with a combined horsepower of more than 400 horsepower.
Although the S60 has power, it would be even more exciting if its handling delivered a sportier feel. But the all-wheel drive version we drove certainly had a solid sure-footed feel.
Safety is always front and center. As a Volvo, you know this is a safe car. In fact, it has the highest rating from the IIHS and all the safety features you would expect to find on today’s cars. Volvo has always been at the forefront of that.
The luxurious 2020 Volvo S60 starts around $36,000 but can reach upwards of $60,000 if you build it right.
The Volvo S60 is a car you have to test drive if you’re looking for a midsize luxury sedan like an Audi A4 or a BMW 3 series.