CHICAGO (CBS) — The demand to reopen Illinois businesses was on display at the Thompson Center in Chicago Saturday afternoon as protesters who say they governor has overstepped his authority demonstrated there. They demand that Illinois be opened and opened right now.
While the news release said masks, gloves and social distancing were requested, masks and gloves seemed to be in short supply at the protest organized by Freedom Movement USA.
They claim to have reopened Illinois, and they dare Gov. JB Prtizker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to try to stop them. They say there has been no real discussion about how to reopen the economy, so that’s why they vow to step up their protests. They say they are fighting a government that has become repressive.
A counter protest was arranged by Refuse Fascism. They didn’t get out and confront the protesters but did circle the rally in their cars. They say getting out and confronting the protesters would have violated the first rule of social distancing. They say holding such protests with many people refusing to wear masks and practice social distancing will cost lives.
The protesters say being outside minimizes the risk of viral spread.