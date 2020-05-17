CHICAGO (CBS) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Chicago area until Sunday night as rain continues through the day and a low pressure systems rides over Chicago.
Rain may be heavy at times during the day and night. One to three inches of rain is possible with heavier amounts possible in thunderstorms that may train over areas. The ground is saturated from rain earlier this week and will find it difficult to manage this rainfall.
There is a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms in Chicago Sunday and a higher than slight risk southeast of the city. The main threat is damaging storm winds. There is a 5% tornado risk to the southeast and 2% risk for Chicago.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory goes into effect Monday and 1 a.m. and lasts through Tuesday at 1 a.m. as winds develop off the lake, and large waves up to 12 feet are possible.
Area rivers remain elevated with flood warnings and advisories in place. After Sunday’s rain, minor to moderate flooding is forecast.
Monday brings a chance of showers before the sun comes out.
Forecast-
Sunday: Heavy rain at times. Flash Flood Watch. Chance of severe thunderstorms. High in the mid 60s.
Sunday Night: Flash Flood Watch. Heavy rain. Large waves on the high lake. Lakeshore Flood Advisory.
Monday: Showers taper off. Cold. Mid 50s.