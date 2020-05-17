CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,734 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 51 new deaths.
In Cook County, the deaths include two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, three women and two men in their 60s, three women and four men in their 70s, one person in their 70s whose gender was not listed, three men in their 80s, one woman in her 90s, and one woman who was more than 100 Years old.
DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Madison, McLean, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties also have reported COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.
As of Sunday afternoon, Illinois has confirmed 94,191 cases of the virus in 100 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 4,177 deaths.
The state has conducted 581,944 COVID-19 tests during the outbreak, including 20,295 in the past day. For the past week, the average positive test rate for Illinois is 15%, according to IDPH.
As of Saturday night, there were 4,190 coronavirus patients being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 1,144 in intensive care, and 735 on ventilators.