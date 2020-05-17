CHICAGO (CBS) — The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff.
The sheriff wrote that the office does not have the “capacity or desire to enforce the governor’s orders.” His statement referenced a similar quote from the governor when he said, “At the state level, we don’t have the capacity or desire to police individual behavior of 12.7 million people.”
The sheriff did, however, encourage voluntary compliance with the order.
McHenry County joins others in the state including Kane County in this position.
“It is clear that deputies do not have immunity if they attempt to enforce the Orders and there is no legislated law that applies to the violation of the orders. Therefore, Sheriff’s deputies will not be taking enforcement action against any one person or entity for Order violations, without the issuance of a judicial order,” a release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Department states.
The Kane County Sheriff also encouraged citizens not to “test law enforcement or challenge the Governor’s direction with blatant and egregious activity that may be harmful to society,” citing global health concerns.