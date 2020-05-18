CHICAGO (CBS) — The relentless flooding is causing headaches throughout the Chicago area.

And that includes Lower Wacker Drive. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry has the latest developments.

The river levels have dropped, but police sit at the entrance to Lower Wacker. That’s because it’s shut down to traffic and will stay this way until Saturday, as they try to get flood water out of Willis Tower.

What’s left of the rain slowly trickles down storm drains. But Sunday night into Monday morning, there’s was just too much water for the sewers, and it backed right into basements across Chicago.

And that sent crews at Servpro to put in some over time.

“North, West, South Side, they were all under water,” said Anthony Zubricki of Servpro.

On average, Servpro gets about 40 calls a week. But with the dumping from Mother Nautre….

“We’ve had a 1,000 plus jobs in the past 24 hours because of this storm surge,” Zubricki said.

So much rain fell, many underpasses were blocked. Over at River City, the swollen Chicago River overflowed sending several feet of water. The beauty of living along the river front worked against them in this storm.

Back in Beverly, the Servpro crew not only pumping out water, but keeping safe during this COVID-19 time–asking if anyone’s sick before entering homes.

“We still take measures with N-95 masks and gloves. If they do have symptoms we ask them to leave the structure and we and also do COVID-19 cleaning,” Zubricki said.

He’s busy bringing in blowers to dry out what Diversey flooding brought in.