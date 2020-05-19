CHICAGO (CBS)– Community Threads, a thrift shop in Arlington Heights, opened for a one-day donation drop-off.
The staff had no idea it would be such a success. Cars were wrapped around the strip mall to donate.
Community Threads is one of eight thrift shops operating under the Home of the Sparrow, which assists homeless women and children. With the shelter in place order, the thrift stores initially shutdown and left a huge gap in sales revenue.
To get some money trickling back in, the agency decided to start offering curbside pickup earlier this month.
And for those struggling financially, it’s been a blessing to be able to shop items that are typically priced at a third of the original cost.
With the limited operations, the agency hopes they can fully re-open soon to bring back the nearly 92 staffers now laid off and to keep the doors open to help women get a fresh start.
The agency hasn’t decided yet whether it will hold another donation drive.