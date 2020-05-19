CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are responding to a Level 1 hazmat fire that started in a three-story building early Tuesday morning. The situation is now a three-alarm fire.
Fire crews responded to the building fire located at 79th and Vincennes with a food mart on the first floor and apartments above.
Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital in good condition.
Fire officials said the fire spread to a second building and human services has been requested. Officials said the building will need demolition and the fire started on the first floor.
