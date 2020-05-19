Two Former DePaul Basketball Players Are On Front Lines Of Pandemic"It’s so parallel. Everything about it, down to time management to prioritization. You're on a team when you're in a hospital and different parts of that team work as a well-oiled machine. I feel like I'm back on the court when I'm on the floor of the emergency department."

Game-Worn Michael Jordan Sneakers Sell For Record $560,000 At Sotheby's Auction"Following a bidding war which drove the value up by US $300,000 within the final twenty minutes of the sale, the pair achieved more than 3.5x their $150,000 high estimate," Sotheby's said.

Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies At 70Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports broadcasting, died this week due to complications from a blood disorder.

Former Bears President Michael McCaskey Dies At 76Former Chicago Bears President Michael B. McCaskey has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Minor League Players Unsure of Future Due To Coronavirus PandemicPlayers across all levels of the minors are hoping they have baseball this summer

White Sox Slugger Eloy Jimenez Donates Uniforms And Money To Shop Making MasksEloy Jimenez heard about their efforts and donated $1,000 to each employee and also gave them Sox uniforms to use as material for the masks.