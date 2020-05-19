CHICAGO (CBS)– A hospital on the West Side is still struggling to get COVID-19 test kits.
On Monday, the Loretto Hospital ran out of tests even though many people were still waiting in line. The hospital was only able to do 50 tests.
More people are expected to show up again Tuesday.
Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, drug maker Moderna says its vaccine showed promise in early testing. All 45 people who received the trial vaccine developed antibodies to COVID-19, including the type of antibodies needed to fight off the virus.
Moderna’s vaccine is different from traditional ones which use a weakened or killed version of the virus itself. Instead, Moderna uses a piece of genetic code, triggering an immune response.
Moderna says it will start what could be the final phase of testing in July.