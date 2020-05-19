CHICAGO (CBS)– A group of Oak Lawn students has raised more than $12,000 to help local businesses.
The Cross Countries organization has hosted many local and global fundraisers, and now they’re determined to help during the pandemic too.
After COVID-19 caused economic hardships for local businesses, students were inspired to launch a virtual fundraiser to provide relief.
Through social media posts and phone calls, students raised an impressive $6,000. The money will be used to assist employees of local businesses who have lost their paychecks.
The Oak Lawn Chamber of Commerce then matched their donation. To donate, visit their GoFundMe site.