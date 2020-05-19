CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago, letting you know which companies are hiring right now.
We’re heading into summer internship season and while the market is tough, not all internships are canceled.
“Change is a muscle. And I think the generations that have to enter a workforce that is difficult they are actually utilizing that muscle more. And that will actually set them up very well for the future,” said Christine Cruzvergara, VP of Higher Education and Student Access at Handshake.
The worst hit industries for internships have been tourism and travel, which have seen cuts of 92%.