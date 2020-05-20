CHICAGO (CBS) — As Governor Pritzker announced that area restaurants could open sooner rather than later under his upcoming Phase 3 plan, the owners went into overdrive.
CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spoke with restaurant owners who said they didn’t see this coming.
The movement in the governor’s office announced Wednesday came about following intense lobbying by the Illinois Restaurant Association, with lengthy meetings taking place Tuesday. And it is taking many restaurant owners by surprise.
A roof deck at the Five and Dime restaurant is one of the largest on the North Shore. Owners were so convinced they wouldn’t be able to open for at least another month and they were making repairs.
Now they may open as soon as the end of the month. The exact particulars of outdoor dining are not completely known. The governor’s office specified today tables must be six feet apart, sidewalks may not be blocked and staff must wear masks.
More guidelines would be forthcoming in the days ahead. But it not solve all the problems for the state’s restaurant industry but it will relieve some of the pressure.