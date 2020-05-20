CHICAGO (CBS) — Media giant Oprah Winfrey is donating $12 million dollars to organizations helping underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her charity is giving the money to groups in five cities she has called home, including of course Chicago, which will get five million dollars.
Winfrey tells CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot why she’s giving back. When asked why she choose to give back in a tremendous way, Oprah said it comes from a philosophy she has carried with her.
“Ah Suzanne! Such a good question. I think the thing that comes to my heart is growing up with the philosophy instilled that to whom that much is given, much is expected.”
The donation will support “Live Healthy Chicago.” It gives thousands of Latinx and African American families care packages, wellness visits and contact tracing.
Winfrey’s charity is also donating to groups in other places she’s lived like Nashville, Milwaukee, Baltimore, and Kosciusko, Mississippi.
Winfrey said she misses Michigan Avenue, but not Chicago’s weather.
“What I miss most is, for so long, Suzanne, what I did every morning was I left the Water Tower building, I was picked up in the basement. I was driven to the basement of Harpo Studios. So I never really experienced the weather.”
Her COVID-19 relief fund is also donating to the New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and the MAAFA Redemption Project in Chicago.