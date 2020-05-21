CHICAGO (CBS) — Another 87 people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois in the past 24 hours, as public health officials confirmed a total of 2,268 new confirmed cases of the disease.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Illinois has had 102,686 total virus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 4,607 deaths.
In the past day, the state has conducted 29,307 virus tests, the highest one-day total to date, according to Ezike. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted 672,020 tests.
As of Wednesday night, there were 4,107 virus patients being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 1,088 in intensive care, and 609 on ventilators.
“We have been talking about this novel coronavirus for months now, and we have learned a lot, but there are still unanswered questions,” Ezike said. “After a person is infected with the virus, are they immune? Can they get infected again? If a person is infected, can that person’s blood, or the plasma from the blood, can that actually be used as treatment for others? We are still learning the answers to these questions, and many, many more. We’re trying to learn them as quickly as we can, but we must use what we do know to be true to help protect ourselves and stop additional spread.”
Ezike said that’s why people need to continue to wear face coverings in public, wash their hands regularly, and stay at least six feet away from others whenever possible, even as the state moves closer to the next phase of reopening.
