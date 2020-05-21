CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters demand Illinois Governor JB Pritzker do more to end evictions that are still happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And they said one particular company has gone way too far.
On Thursday, the “Lift the Ban coalition held what it called a “citizens arrest” at the corporate office of Atlas Asset Management in the West Loop.
The group said it wants atlas to uphold the “housing solidarity pledge” it signed with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vacating evictions filed during the pandemic.
Coalition members said Atlas filed 26 evictions during the shelter-in-place order, mostly on the South Side and that the evictions happened after the federal govenrment announced mortgage forbearance for multi-family properties.