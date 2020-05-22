CHICAGO (CBS) — Has anyone actually gotten sick from hanging out on Chicago’s lakefront? Mayor Lori Lightfoot is still holding off on opening the lakefront out of concern the virus will spread, but is there any evidence of that actually happening?
CBS 2 submitted that question to the mayor during her press briefing Friday.
“So I am not able to say with 100% certainty that there is an individual by definition of being at the lakefront because the contact tracing we do is in the setting where we are able to identify individuals,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
“We know when people gather in intimate settings like the lakefront that is a breeding ground for the virus,” said Lightfoot. “We’ve seen it in Chicago, in Illinois, in the country, all over the world, so if people want to ignore that data, that’s on them.”
The lakefront path will eventually reopen, but the Playpen, the popular spot where boaters hang out and party near Ohio Street Beach, will be off limits all summer.