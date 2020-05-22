CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Animal Adoption, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Dog Of The Week


CHICAGO (CBS) — Houston is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

He is a five-year- old shepherd mix, happy snoozing the day away. He also enjoys being active. Houston’s favorite activities are to chase tennis balls and going for walks.

He already knows sit, shake and is perfect family would have a yard and be with adults or older children only.

Houston and many other adorable dogs and cats are available through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.

Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more. PAWS Chicago is now offering virtual training classes. Sign up to train your puppy or brush up on obedience classes from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Click here to learn more about the training classes.