Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull' And Hall Of Fame Utah Jazz Coach, Dies At 78Sloan, 78, passed away Friday from complications of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

What The Match: Champions For Charity Can Reveal About PGA Tour In Age Of CoronavirusIs Tiger Woods tournament-ready? What will the PGA Tour looks like when play resumes? The Match: Champions For Charity could provide some insight.

Little League Baseball Likely To Return This Summer With Different LookThe little league World Series has been canceled, but they did release a series of "best practices" guidelines so baseball could potentially come back for young kids.

'Field Of Dreams' Under Construction In IowaThey are continuing to build it. But will they come? Progress is being made on the 8,000 seat ballpark on the Dyersville, Iowa farm. That's where the film starring Kevin Costner took place. The small city is still hopeful for Iowa's first-ever major league game.

NCAA Weighs Moratorium Amid Push To Offer Fall SportsNotre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins said he expects to have clarity on how -- or if -- the football season can happen in the next few weeks.

NFL Studying Helmet Face Guard That Works Like Surgical Mask“They've got to be comfortable for the players. And they've got to be safe.”