CHICAGO (CBS) — Houston is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He is a five-year- old shepherd mix, happy snoozing the day away. He also enjoys being active. Houston’s favorite activities are to chase tennis balls and going for walks.
He already knows sit, shake and is perfect family would have a yard and be with adults or older children only.
Houston and many other adorable dogs and cats are available through the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.
Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more. PAWS Chicago is now offering virtual training classes. Sign up to train your puppy or brush up on obedience classes from the comfort and safety of your own home.
Put your fur kids through online learning and sign up for our virtual training courses! There are classes for dogs and dog parents of all ages, skill levels, & interests.
The best part? They can be taken from wherever you're social distancing! Sign up at https://t.co/C7RO4nP96k. pic.twitter.com/snwr5pM7bJ
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) May 20, 2020
