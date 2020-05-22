(CBS) — Shona Moeller is in the hospital on bed rest as she awaits the birth of her son, Forest, and due to coronavirus restrictions, she’s not allowed to have any visitors. But her husband, Bob Conlin, is making sure she’s not alone.
Conlin knew his wife would be in the hospital for a while. So, he started visiting her for social-distancing “date nights.” He’d bring signs and food and drop of treats for his wife, who stayed in her hospital room while he dined down below.
“Shona and I have been married almost three years and date night is something we always did anyway. And it seemed like this would be a way to keep the tradition going and still connect and be with each other,” Conlin told CBS News.
“It kind of occurred to me ‘Oh, I should ask her out on a date,'” he said.
A few weeks into her hospital stay atAMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Hinsdale, Illinois, Conlin asked his wife out on a “date.” She assumed it would be over Zoom, but instead, he picked up food from her favorite restaurant and dropped it off with hospital staff. Then, he set up a table below her window.
“I wanted her to feel special and loved,” Conlin said. “She’s in there by herself and she can’t even leave her room. She’s going to be there, we’re hoping for just three months. We’re halfway there.”
