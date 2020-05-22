CHICAGO (CBS)– A principal on the South Side won the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the surprise celebration at Arthur Dixon Elementary School in Chatham. Teachers and parents honked as they drove by in a car parade in Dr. Terrycita Perry’s honor.
As principal, dr. Perry’s goal is to make sure her students get equal access to resources that students in wealthier areas of the city have.
Perry was also awarded $10,000.
A North Suburb Elementary School Music Teacher was also surprised with a Golden Apple Award. Jerry Bartunek was chosen for his work in the classroom and school community at Greenbriar in Northbrook.
He was surprised with the award during a Zoom staff meeting this morning.