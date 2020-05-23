CHICAGO (CBS) — An additional 75 Illinoisans have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 4,790, public health officials announced Saturday. The total number of cases has now reached 107,796 with the announcement of 2,352 new confirmed cases.

In the last day, the state conducted 25,114 virus tests. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted 722, 247 tests. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 13%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state plans to move to to Phase 3 of the of the Restore Illinois plan next weekend, meaning non-essential manufacturing, offices and retails businesses would be allowed to reopen under approved safety guidance from the Department of Public Health. Barber shops and salons would be allowed to reopen; and gyms and fitness clubs would be allowed to offer outdoor classes and one-on-one training; all with IDPH guidance. State parks also would be allowed to reopen, as would limited childcare and summer programs. Non-essential public gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed, as opposed to the current limit of only essential gatherings of up to 10 people.

Earlier this week, Pritzker announced bars and restaurants also would be able open outdoor service during Phase 3, but still would not be allowed to serve customers indoors until Phase 4. Tables outdoors would have to be six feet apart from each other, and staff would have to wear face coverings and take other social distancing precautions.

The governor said state officials will “very soon” be releasing the safety guidelines businesses will need to reopen in Phase 3.

Pritzker also said public health officials are working for guidelines for summer sports leagues to reopen, while still observing the state’s limit of 10 people on public gatherings.