CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s Memorial Day weekend, and Chicago police are urging driver to buckle up and slow down. They are in high gear on a traffic enforcement mission.
“What we have out there this weekend is DUI strike force missions in every district across the city,” said Dep. Chief Dan O’Shea. “We’re conducting Lake Shore Drive speeding missions, motorcycle nuisance and drag racing missions, and Click It or Ticket missions. That’s going to be continuing throughout all hours of the weekend and throughout all districts in the city.”
So far this year there have been 32,000 vehicle crashes in Chicago, with 680 of them on Lake Shore Drive.
Because of the stay-at-home order there is less traffic, but the Chicago Police Department says there will be officers in cars watching drivers throughout the city.