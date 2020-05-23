CHICAGO (CBS)– Suspects are on the loose after leading police on a chase from Rosemont to the Near West Side.
Rosemont police said officers started following the car at River and Higgins roads Friday night. The chase continued onto the Kennedy Expressway and ended at Division and Wood streets.
Suspects attempted to strike the police vehicle during the chase and drove away. The police vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
The cause of the pursuit is not known at this time and no one is in custody. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.