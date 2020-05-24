CHICAGO (CBS) — All northbound lanes were shut down on a stretch of the Bishop Ford Freeway early Sunday afternoon due to a serious crash.
The expressway, Interstate 94, was shut down in the northbound lanes at 111th Street as of just before 1 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.
Traffic was being diverted off the expressway at 115th Street.
State Police said they were on the scene of a “serious injury crash” on the Bishop Ford at 111th Street at 11:18 a.m., but further details about the crash were not immediately released.