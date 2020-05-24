



— Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday released industry-specific guidelines to allow for the safe reopening of businesses, as the state moves toward entering Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

All four regions of the state are on track to advance to Phase 3 in the coming days – though restrictions differ and some reopenings will come later in Chicago.

In much of the state, Phase 3 will allow the reopening of retailers, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, outdoor recreation activities, and bars and restaurants for outdoor seating, Pritzker’s office said.

The full guidelines and toolkits for reopening businesses can be found on the website for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“In every aspect of our pandemic response, and especially as we begin to safely reopen meaningful swaths of our economy, our number one priority must be the health and safety of our workers, our customers, and Illinoisans at large,” Pritzker said in a news release. “The industry-specific baseline guidance for businesses the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released today will help employers re-open their doors in Phase 3 in line with that priority.

Pritzker continued in the release: “In order to cover as many unique aspects of industry as possible, my administration collected input from hundreds of industry participants across the state and these guidelines reflect the questions and ideas brought to us by businesses of every size, background, and region in the state – and prioritize public health as our guiding light. You can’t build a strong economy if people aren’t comfortable being a part of it.”

The governor’s office noted that all businesses must follow a common set of standards, including requiring masks or other face coverings, social distancing, and signs with information.

While restrictions will be lifted for Phase 3 in Illinois on May 29, the reopening will come later in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said the COVID-19 metrics are not such that it can yet be allowed, but a move to Chicago’s Phase 3 in early June is expected.

The exact date, said the mayor, still to be set. When it is, Lightfoot said childcare centers, libraries, parks. and facilities west of the lake can reopen, along with non-essential stores, salons, barbershops, offices and some outdoor attractions west of the lake, including golf courses.

Restaurants with outdoor patios can begin serving diners, though not bars. And City Hall will open, too, with limitations.

What will remain closed until later in the phase? The lakefront, churches, and summer programs.