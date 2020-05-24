CHICAGO (CBS) — The unofficial start of summer looks a lot different in the middle of a pandemic — at least in Illinois. Across the border in Indiana is a different story.
More than 2 million people visited the Indiana Dunes National Park in 2019. Judging by the size of the crowd Sunday, they may be on track to approach that number, despite COVID-19. The beaches may be smaller due to high water levels and erosion, but that wasn’t scaring people away from Porter Beach.
Some people sought room by setting their towels up amid the seagrass or off the beaten path, but social distancing was about as common as masks in the crowded Sandy oasis from the heat.
As the mercury soared into the 80s, people ventured into the water even though it was about 30 degrees cooler than the air.
About 45 miles to the west there was not much fun being had at Dan Ryan Woods on Chicago’s South Side. It was completely desolate when CBS 2 crews showed up. The parking lots were closed, and that pretty much kept the crowds away from the 250 acre park.
Technically people are allowed to use the park, but the restrooms and drinking fountains are closed.