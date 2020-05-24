CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot on busy North Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood late Saturday.
The shooting happened at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West North Avenue – near the Kimball-Homan Avenue split.
Police said the 28-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, and two men were seen running from the scene.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The suspects remained at large Sunday morning.
Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday.