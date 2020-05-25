CHICAGO (CBS) — A Memorial Day rally calling for an end to the Illinois stay-at-home order was broken up early by Chicago Police.
Organizers on Monday gathered at Buckingham Fountain, calling the order to fight the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutional and demanding a reopening.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police both said they respect First Amendment rights, but the rally posed a public health risk.
The mayor tweeted “Regarding today’s large unpermitted gathering at Millennium Park: while we respect 1st amendment rights, this gathering posed an unacceptable health risk and was dispersed. No matter where in the city you live, no one is exempt from @GovPritzker’s stay-at-home order.”
— Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) May 25, 2020
“The Chicago Police Department has extensive training and experience in facilitating the peaceful expression of First Amendment Activity,” the CPD said in a statement. “While we worked to ensure the First Amendment rights of those participating in today’s march, the organizers and participants were not practicing social distancing or ab9iding by the public health guidelines outlined in the stay-at-home order. Therefore, for the health and safety of all residents involved in the rally, the Chicago Police Department issued a dispersal of the crowd and ordered the organizer to shut down the event.”