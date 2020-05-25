CHICAGO (CBS)– During the stay at home order, finding balance is difficult, especially for parents who are working full time jobs at home while taking care of their kids.

This has led to dramatic increases in screen time for kids.

The Wold Health Organization recommends children between the ages of two and four spend no more than one hour in front of screens each day. For babies and toddlers, no screen time is advised.

But Dr. Cynthia Ambler, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine, says to throw that “mommy guilt” out the window.

“I’m not worried about that one and there has to be, I think, by definition, there’s going to be more screen time because we have to fill the time that would normally be filled by things that you physically cannot do with them so,” Ambler said. “Their brains are not going to turn to mush.”

However, Dr. Ambler does recommend limiting that screen time to educational shows.

She said if you have a baby at home, normally, they’d be introduced to other people, or spending time with grandparents. Since we’re all quarantined, this lack of interaction could affect their development.

She recommends your baby be part of those Zoom meetings or face time calls.

“If you’re face timing somebody, they can see the facial expressions, they can hear,” Ambler said. “The laughter that they’re hearing the different intonations invoices, because many kids are scared of certain, you know, some kids really don’t like a really deep voice or someone who has a really good gregarious.”

She said seeing and interacting with different people, even through a screen will help with “stranger danger.”

Ambler says, don’t worry, kids are very adaptable.