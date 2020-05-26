CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot in broad daylight Tuesday alongside Garfield Park, and one of them has died.
The shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. at Hamlin and Washington boulevards, along the western edge of the park of Garfield Park.
Police said one of the victims was selling something on the corner when someone pulled up in a red car, approached the victims, and shot them all.
A man of an unspecified age was pronounced dead afterward at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.
In addition, a 19-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, another man suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and left calf and was in critical condition at Mount Sinai, and another man still suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was in good condition at an unknown hospital, police said.
No one was in custody late Tuesday afternoon, and Area Four detectives were investigating.