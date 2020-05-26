Plan For Return Of NHL Puts Blackhawks In PlayoffsThe Blackhawks could soon be heading back to the ice.

Mike Singletary Resigns From High School Football Head Coaching Job With 1-21 RecordBears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is one of the NFL's all-time great defenders, but that greatness has not extended to coaching.

CBS Sports To Highlight Unforgettable Sports Stories With New '60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories' SeriesThe six-part series will begin on Saturday, May 30th highlighting 18 stories from past 60 Minutes episodes.

Former Pitcher Dan Plesac: MLB Players Will Struggle During Shortened Season In Empty Stadiums, Especially White SoxMemorial Day is usually loaded with baseball games, but the coronavirus pandemic has thus far prevented the season from starting.

Illinois Football Player Doug Kramer Finds Unique Workouts During PandemicIllinois football players have gotten creative with their at-home workouts. Yes, including bench pressing parents and basketball hoops.

Wheaton Native Kevin Streelman Prepares For PGA In Three WeeksThe PGA Tour is set to return in three weeks with what they call strict safety protocols that include no fans for at least the first four events and COVID-19 tests for all players and caddies.